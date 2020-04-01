“Please help!” Suprun suddenly turned to Elon musk
The former acting head of the Ministry of health Suprun turned to inventor Elon musk, asking him to help to provide Ukraine with equipment for artificial lung ventilation.
A request Suprun left on the Mask page in Twitter. The founder of Tesla in his account wrote that his company has an additional approved in the U.S. ventilators.
“They can deliver in hospitals worldwide within the regions of delivery of the Tesla. Device and shipping is free,” he said (note, Ukraine is not included in the delivery region).
Musk said the only requirement is that the apparatus must immediately be used for patients and not stored in warehouses.
Former Ukrainian official said in comments: “my name is ulana Suprun and I am a former Minister of health of Ukraine. Ukraine is very necessary to apparatuses for artificial pulmonary ventilation. We have intensive care units their only 3,500, and our population of 37 million. Please help us!”