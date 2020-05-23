Plot: Quebec was already doing the work without help, according to Horacio Arruda [VIDEO]
May 22, 2020 10h33
Updated at 20h53
Lina Dib
The Canadian Press
OTTAWA — If Quebec has not asked for help from Ottawa to trace contacts of people infected by the COVID-19, this is because the work is already done without help, that said Horacio Arruda. However, the help will be welcome, soon.
On Friday morning, the prime minister Justin Trudeau has indicated that Ottawa provides to provinces federal officials capable of 3600 calls per day, seven days per week. He added that the 1700 employees of Statistics Canada who could, for their part, make 20 000 calls per day.
“We are working closely with Ontario on the search for contacts and we would be there to help any of the other provinces who need it. We just need them to we make a request to increase the speed of their investigation of contacts,” said Mr. Trudeau, thereby implying that Quebec did not respond to his offer.
Ontario and Quebec are the two provinces most affected by the epidemic.
“Currently, it had no problem still investigation,” said Dr. Arruda, national director of public health in Quebec, during a press conference in the afternoon.
At his side, his colleague in montreal has confirmed.
“It is up to date and we can make our plot (…) in 24 hours,” said Dr. Mylène Drouin, pointing out that there were a few rare exceptions. According to his calculations, it makes the work of tracing to some 500 cases a day in Montreal.
Dr. Arruda has been reported that the quebec authorities of public health will double staff numbers to investigators in anticipation of summer vacation and the next wave possible of the epidemic. No question, therefore, to refuse the offer of federal help for the following things.
“It is very well received and we will discuss with them what would be the best way to integrate these people (…) with our teams who are doing the investigations,” he said.
Before concluding his press conference, Dr. Arruda shared a last-minute information. His team was now in contact with 500 of the 1,700 employees available to the provinces by Statistics Canada.
Assistance with logistics and financial
For several weeks, the federal government said it was ready to assist the provinces to increase their capacity for screening of the disease and their ability of tracing contacts of patients.
Thursday night, during the weekly call between prime ministers, the offer became “more concrete”, a-t-on indicated to the office of Mr. Trudeau.
“The next phase of our collaboration will focus on screening, the search for contacts and the sharing of data. And as I said to my colleagues across the country, the federal government will be there to support, facilitate and fund this work,” said Mr. Trudeau on Friday morning.
The prime minister also took the opportunity of its release to advocate for a greater sharing of the data in the hands of the provinces usually jealous of their competence in the field of health care.
“We must ensure that the data collected by the provinces and the territories are shared across the country. It’s going to help us track the spread of the virus, to adapt our response accordingly, and to save lives,” stressed the prime minister.
As for the number of tests performed each day to detect the disease in Ottawa, it’s believed to have the capacity to do the 60 000 across the country, but it is in fact less than half.
“It has not yet arrived at this level, in part because there are several regions that do not need to increase the throughput of screening, because they have the situation more under control,” said Mr. Trudeau.
An application to track the case
Google and Apple are working to change their systems so that applications downloaded in mobile phones to facilitate the tracing does siphonnent not too quickly, the batteries of the devices.
Mr. Trudeau is expected that this work be completed at the beginning of the month of June.
“We expect to be able to recommend an app for Canadians at this time there to be able to help with the control of the virus,” he said.
Number of cases
There has been more than 1 401 000 tests administered in Canada. About 5 % of them have detected the disease. Across the country, we spend on average between 26 000 and 28 000 tests per day.
Up to now, there have been 82 480 confirmed cases and probable in the entire country. The COVID-19 has caused the death of 6250 Canadians.
Distribution of cases, according to the most recent balance sheet provincial and territorial:
- 46 141 cases in Quebec, with 3865 deaths
- 24 628 cases in Ontario, 2021 deaths
- 6800 cases in Alberta, including 134 deaths
- 2507 case in British Columbia, of which 155 deaths
- 1048 case in Nova Scotia, including 58 deaths
- 627 cases in Saskatchewan, including seven deaths
- 292 cases in Manitoba, including seven deaths
- 260 cases in Newfoundland and Labrador, including three deaths
- 121 cases in New Brunswick, all healed, except a
- 27 event at l’île-du-Prince-Édouard, all healed
- 11 case in the Yukon, all healed
- five cases in the Territories-the North-West, all healed
- no case in Nunavut.
These balance sheets provincial and territorial addition to the 13 cases, all cured, by the passengers repatriated from the cruise ship Grand Princess on march 10.