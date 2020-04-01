Pneumonia: symptoms and treatment of disease
Pneumonia: causes
Pneumonia often bothers patients after SARS, influenza, and bronchitis as a complication. Well as the causative agents of this disease can be a bacterial infection: gram-positive and gram-negative microorganisms, fungal infections and microplasma.
Pneumonia: symptoms
Pneumonia signs: fever, chills, felt weak all over, fever to forty degrees. Also, patients complain of cough, acute chest pain, shortness of breath, irritable headache and increased sweating. At the advanced stage there is a clouding of consciousness and delirium.
Important! Doctors must conduct a thorough diagnosis of the patient to determine the accuracy of the disease. Symptoms of pneumonia and tuberculosis are practically identical. They are often confused.
Lobar pneumonia
Lobar pneumonia has the following symptoms: body temperature reaches 39-40 degrees, there is a strong fever, pain in the chest and constant cough. Closer to evening, the body temperature of the patient can vary within the range of 1.5 degrees. Sputum from a cough may appear streaks of blood.
Pneumonia contagious
Pneumonia is transmitted in several ways. If viruses and bacteria are in the nose or throat of a person, they can infect lungs if inhaled air.
Viruses tend to spread by droplets, so a healthy person can be infected by coughing or sneezing patient. It should be noted that pneumonia is easily transmitted through the blood, so while the birth mothers often transmit the infection to the kids.
Parents need to vaccinate children up to 5 years. Vaccination is an effective method of preventing pneumonia. Doctors strongly recommend to vaccinate adults over 65 years of age.
Pneumonia: treatment
How pneumonia treated? Antibiotics help to bring down the temperature for two days, but the full course of treatment can last for ten days. Acute pneumonia disturbs the patient three/four weeks. However, full recovery is observed after six months/year.
Doctors recommend to treat pneumonia inhalations, antibiotics, anti-inflammatory and expectorant. They also advise to undergo physiotherapy and magnetotherapy to do breathing exercises and chest massage.