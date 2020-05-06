Pointe-à-la-Croix wants consistency at the point of control of the New Brunswick
Only the Restigouche river separates Pointe-à-la-Croix, and Listuguj, Gaspé peninsula, Campbellton, New Brunswick. Both communities women are largely dependent on stores and restaurants in Campbellton for their needs, especially for what is regarded as essential services.
Share
May 5, 2020 19h27
Share
Pointe-à-la-Croix wants consistency at the point of control of the New Brunswick
Gilles Gagné
The Sun
POINTE-À-LA-CROIX – The municipal council of Pointe-à-la-Croix has entrusted a mandate to the law firm of Tremblay Bois Mignault Lemay in order to improve a situation that is inconsistent, in the opinion of the mayor Pascal Bujold, that is to say, the application of elastic to the regulations by the officers posted at the control point of Campbellton, New Brunswick.
Only the Restigouche river separates Pointe-à-la-Croix, and Listuguj, Gaspé, of the new brunswick city. Both communities women are largely dependent on stores and restaurants in Campbellton for their needs, especially for what is considered as essential services, in spite of the presence of a supermarket in Pointe-à-la-Croix, and a pharmacy.
In a decree on emergency measures adopted by the government of New Brunswick, it is established that the Québécois can go in the neighboring province to receive essential services. However, when people from the Gaspé peninsula to arrive to the control point of Campbellton, decisions vary. Some pass, others not, while the needs are similar.
“There is a lot of inconsistency. The first minister Blaine Higgs) has said, and stopped in the states; we can go there, but what happens at the point of control goes in several directions. Our citizens are affected physically and mentally. As we can see on social media,” adds Pascal Bujold.
RCMP and wildlife officers
The control point of Campbellton is primarily managed by officers from the royal Canadian mounted police, but officers from the wildlife work there also. The gap in some of the decisions arising from this situation.
A citizen of Pointe-à-la-Croix has received a $ 300 fine recently, even if his presence in Campbellton, met the criteria of Blaine Higgs.
Pointe-à-la-Croix, and Listuguj are not the only ones to depend in part on the services of Campbellton; people living in the western portion of the MRC d’avignon, seven other villages between Escuminac and Ascension, will shop there. The hospital is designated for this sector is also located in Campbellton.
“We have always advocated buying local, with our pharmacy and the supermarket Provigo. We are too dependent on New Brunswick, but it is our reality. We’ll see after the crisis, if we can increase our degree of autonomy, but it is our history. Since the beginning of the crisis, I would like to acknowledge the efforts of the two owners of the supermarket and the pharmacy from Pointe-à-la-Croix that have worked in an exemplary manner to meet the needs with the area that they have. We have no clothing stores, no hardware store, ” said the mayor.
The Mi gmaqs of Listuguj have a less restricted access to the shops of New Brunswick, although the situation there is full-bodied as a week ago.
Pascal Bujold does not reveal the nature of the mandate granted to Tremblay Bois Mignault and Lemay in order that he intercede with the government of new brunswick. Is this a demand, or a legal action such as an injunction? “You will know tomorrow (Wednesday),” he replied.
The quarantine of the Sobeys from Paspébiac
Furthermore, Anne-Hélène Lavoie, a spokesman for the firm’s Sobeys, said that the giant food maintains its decision to extend for an additional 14 days without pay the forty eight employees of a supermarket IGA of Paspébiac, infected by the COVID-19 during the outbreak reported on 17 April by the owners of the establishment.
“We have a protocol very strict. The goal is to provide a safe environment for our employees and our customers. We request that the quarantine be extended from 14 days after the last day of symptoms,” noted Ms. Lavoie.
The CSN, which represents the eight employees, deplores the fact that Sobeys did not chose to pay for this quarantine additional, mainly because it penalized $ 1000 on a monthly basis, compared to what they can get service as the canadian emergency (PKU).
When The Sun asked Ms. Lavoie if Sobeys would not rather pay the wages of her eight employees, she said : “we ask our employees to ask for the PCU”.
The public health Branch of the Gaspé peninsula and of the Islands does not recommend that a full quarantine of 14 days in the case of employees of IGA at Paspébiac. This period is elapsed.
Balance sheet
In addition, the department of public health has not reported a new case of infection Tuesday, a person of the Îles-de-la-Madeleine which is not found in the archipelago. This event brings the regional total to 170. There were no reported deaths in the Gaspé peninsula and the Islands Tuesday.