Police are searching for a possible active shooter in a community in Nunavut
The royal Canadian mounted police released a statement Saturday in which it states that officers responded to a “dynamic situation” which takes place in Cape Dorset.
25 April 2020, 15h36
Share
Police are searching for a possible active shooter in a community in Nunavut
The canadian Press
Share
CAPE DORSET, Nunavut — A suspected shooter is believed to be active in Nunavut, have indicated to the police authorities.
The royal Canadian mounted police released a statement Saturday in which it states that officers responded to a “dynamic situation” which takes place in Cape Dorset.
Officers have received reports of a shot as possible, which would have been drawn by a human adult.
The residents were ordered to stay in their home and avoid the area while officers attempted to locate the suspect.
No injuries were reported.
The administrative agent, Cape Dorset, John Hussey, said that the authorities were trying to keep the community informed of the situation by sending alerts on the cell phones and by sharing information on Facebook and on the radio.
Mr. Hussey said that according to his understanding of the situation, the police was in contact with the suspect since late Friday night.
The incident is doubly troubling as it comes just days after the carnage that has 22 people in a rural community in Nova Scotia the last weekend, ” said Mr. Hussey.
He said that the situation had shaken the 1500 residents of Cape Dorset, a small town in the south of Baffin island.
“Everybody knows everybody and when something like that happens, all the people of the community are affected mentally, said Mr. Hussey during a phone interview Saturday. Especially after what happened in Nova Scotia last week.”