Polina Maksimova has told about the novel of Egor Koreshkov
Russian actress Polina Maksimova gave a Frank interview about the filming of the series “257 reasons to live,” which premiered March 26 on the video service START. The actress talked about the new hairstyle, plans for the near future, and romantic relationship with Egor Koreshkov.
The series tells the story of Eugene Korotkova, who defeated cancer. However, beloved Zhenya, her friends and colleagues were not prepared to remission and have put on the girl’s cross. The main character, the only remains that to support herself she decides to make a list of the 257 reasons to live.
For this role, Polina Maksimova had to shave his head, but the actress admitted that never had a doubt in this choice of hairstyle. In her opinion, slip bald head binds the movement of the actor. The whole process she posted in her Instagram.
“Before the start of the 1st season I “freaked out”. Imagine how many hours of sleep I saved? I think deep down every girl presents herself with short hair or even bald…And here – happiness&33; – this is required for the role. And I did it six days before his birthday&33;“- said Maximov.
Unlike its heroine, Pauline, is only plans for next week, and dreams keeps in mind. The actress admitted that the new role has forced her to change her attitude towards life. Now she has her own wish list which it would like to implement. Pauline added that at the moment would like to learn French, to make a film and get the second higher education.
But, like the main character of the series, the main dream Maximova, it seems, has come true – she met her love. On the set of the show between the actress and her colleague Egor Koreshkov had the feeling: “We talked a lot, joked, talked. And then at some point, Egor was out of town for a few days, and I realized that I miss him, I miss him. Yes, we somehow both knew it. Then he came back and we never parted“.