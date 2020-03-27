Polygraph ШарикOFF showed how to fight coronavirus
In the video starring model Margo Dumas.
Last week, the polygraph ШарикOFF introduced the first song on the ubiquitous virus COVID-19 and today, March 27, the premiere of the video.
The video was made in record time, in just 48 hours, and the artist, as if respecting the rules of self-isolation, self-performed virtually all roles: producer, writer, Director, casting Manager and Director installation. In the clip the company has made him a model Margo Dumas – but at a very safe distance.
The main moral of the polygraph says in his usual half-joking manner: “Children, love will save you from any kind of infection! In the end, we exchange kisses from bacterial infection, causing the immune system is strengthened. Therefore, we will win any disease – love will save the world!”
Recall that the previous clip of the Polygraph “a Million hits a day”, which starred saxophonist NEMONATIK, a little more than a day gained over 1,000,000 views.