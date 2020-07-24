Pompeii : there is No love and too much trouble ** 1/2
The story takes place in a place and at a time unknown, a place arid evokes the american wilderness and the western twilight.
Share
July 23, 2020
Updated 24 July 2020 to 4h03
Share
Pompeii : there is No love and too much trouble ** 1/2
Eric Moreault
The Sun
CRITICAL / Pompeii has beautiful count on a selection at the recent Berlinale in the section Generation 14+, it would not appear here without Aliocha Schneider featured. The charismatic Quebec delivers a good performance, but it does not save the film from its doldrums.
The proposal of Anna Falguères and John Shank, of which this is the first and the second presence to the making of a feature film, respectively, does not lack boldness. The story of the drama unfolds in a place and at a time undetermined — even though the cars are old and that there is no cellular, which gives a clue.
This place arid evokes the american wilderness and the western twilight, while the characters speak French. This group of young people, left to themselves, lives there, together as a pack around Toxou (Vincent Rottiers).
The head of the gang took Victor (Aliocha Schneider) and his little brother Jimmy (Augustus Wilhelm) under his wing. The latter is found to three weeks to become a man — understanding sex for the first time, in a well-defined framework.
In the meantime, the three struggle to fix a car in a gas station abandoned and digging around in search of relics that will allow them to pay their debt to an enigmatic tour guide. With his draws to the James Dean, often bare-chested, Victor walks there on a bike with no helmet.
Until the arrival of Billie (Garance Marillier), a young girl androgynous and rebel who refuses to bend to the rules of this micro-society and shakes up the established order. They are going to crack one to the other, to the despair Toxou, who does not understand this desire for emancipation and freedom.