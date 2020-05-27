Poor management in NURSING homes, according to the canadian armed Forces
Photo: Ryan Remiorz, The canadian Press
The staff of the canadian armed Forces at the CHSLD Vigi Mont-Royal, on Tuesday 26 may 2020 to Montreal.
The prime minister, François Legault, asked that the military forces deployed in accommodation Centres, and long-term care (CHSLD) remain there until 15 September, while a report of the canadian armed Forces (CAF) depicts the poor management of these facilities in Quebec.
Non-compliance with the hot and cold zones to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, lack of attendance of employees, disappearance of protective equipment… The mission report of the FAC details the situation in 25 NURSING homes where 1050 military to lend hand-strong since April 20. It has been made public on Wednesday by the government Legault in the wake of the damning report of the army on the situation of the accommodation centres in Ontario.
The prime minister Legault believes that he has learned a few things, unlike his counterpart, Doug Ford, who vowed on the eve of “move heaven and earth to repair this system, no matter what it takes and how much it will cost” after learning that the extent of the unsanitary conditions in certain establishments.
In Quebec, members of the military have noted problems in the management of hot and cold zones, the wearing of personal protective equipment and personnel that is sorely lacking.
“We are also witnesses daily to employees not complying with the protocols put in place by the establishment “, one can read in the appendix about the CHSLD Vigi Mont-Royal, one of the facilities issues, where 100% of residents believed to be infected. “We have noticed that the instructions are not followed by certain civilian employees in spite of the constant reminders made by our military “, he wrote later.
See the report of the canadian armed Forces
The FCC also noted “a lack of medical equipment” during shift changes, work coupled to the disappearance of 20 boxes of masks and procedures, and a delivery of narcotics. “The center appears to be experiencing some challenges at the level of the management of its staff and their attendance “, noted the military.
The CAF has even given lessons to the staff of CHSLD where they were dispatched. “Education on the proper use of personal protective equipment is necessary. Military personnel continues to instill good practices “, note they.
The CHSLD St. Margaret, Westmount, stated its intention to adopt the buddy system is in vogue in the armed forces. “The director has noticed this practice and decided to spread it to all of his staff for raising the standard regarding the wearing of personal protective equipment “, one can read in the report riddled with errors.
The army also notes a return of regular employees — who had been sidelined in the fight by the COVID-19 or even the fear of being infected by the COVID-19 — in the institutions.
According to the CAF, many institutions are still of ” the difficulty to support basic needs, such as having of the purification stations for the hands met, and obtain the basic medical equipment for the care “.
Not a long term solution
The four parties of the national Assembly have lamented the need to appeal to the CAF during the pandemic to provide the services that would have to be assumed by the quebec government in giving their consent to a motion presented by the member for Québec solidaire, Catherine Dorion.
In Ottawa, the prime minister Justin Trudeau has indicated that they have read the entire report last night. Asked to comment, he did not have the same harsh words to the night before when he had commented on the version of ontario who had noted the presence of cockroaches in some institutions.
“Actually, there were elements disturbing in there, but at the same time we see that there was a need to be there either one or the other “, he said, stressing the professionalism of the armed forces.
But things need to change, according to him. “Have the soldiers in our NURSING homes, this is not a solution in the medium or long term ; it is a short-term solution, he recalled. We are very happy to be there and we can see with these reports how much of it was really important that we are there and we are going to continue to be. But we must have a discussion with the provinces on how we are going to move beyond this stage of emergency assistance by the armed forces so that they can put in control of their own systems. “
It intends to raise this issue during his weekly call with the premiers of the provinces and territories on Thursday evening. He avoided answering a question on a possible national survey on the situation in NURSING homes.
The leader of the New democratic Party (NDP), Jagmeet Singh, does not accept the position articulated by Justin Trudeau on the eve, namely, that the care of the elderly within the competences of the provinces. It calls for a response from Ottawa that would take the form of national standards, prohibiting, in particular, that care is provided by commercial institutions, and increased funding dedicated to long-term care.
“I do not accept the excuse of the courts, he said. We can play a role, it is possible to work with the provinces, but it is necessary to show the leadership. […] This is not the time to start a fight about the courts. “
He recalled that the national standards would be helpful, because that ” provincial governments also have been negligent with the situation. “
“If the federal government, prime minister Trudeau wanted to really do something, he could tell immediately that it will increase funding for the centers long-term care. This is something that can be done now without waiting for the provinces. “
Of course, the leader of the Bloc québécois do not like this logic of the Ottawa knows best. Yves-François Blanchet has only one advice to give to Ottawa. “The polished version, is that it meddles in its affairs. […] I am absolutely certain that both Mr. Ford that Mr. Legault will act according to what the report might reveal. The best solution, and on it Mr. Ford and Mr. Legault are agreed, it is that it’s immediate, unconditional and recurrent, the federal government is increasing health transfers. “
He taunted the position of Mr. Singh. “If Justin Trudeau recognizes that this is not a good idea to start to make the conflict of jurisdictions in the midst of a crisis, I think Mr. Singh should understand that it is highly inappropriate. “
Queried on a rise in health transfers, Justin Trudeau has indicated that it had already been done and that he would for the future. As for the transfers dedicated to long-term care, it refused to respond. “These are all discussions that we can and that we must be between the prime ministers, he simply said. For the moment, our priority is to ensure that the assistance you need now, whether by the armed forces or by other means, will be there. “
– With Marco Bélair-Cirino and Hélène Buzzetti