Post-coronavirus people describe the first symptoms
Infected with coronavirus patients may have different symptoms, but all disease begins as a respiratory disease.
According to “TSN”, some had cough and loss of taste and smell, and the other is a high temperature and muscle pain
Ukrainian Vadim was vacationing in Austria at a ski resort. On the fourth day after returning home the man went to the doctors. He was dizzy, had a slight weakness and body aches.
“Temperature of 38.2. Dizzy, have any pain in the muscles. And from the first day I had a red throat and sore. No cough, nothing in the lungs was not” – said the man.
In the second week of travel the Azores Ukrainian Yana, too, felt weak. However, the temperatures she was not. The first symptoms of coronavirus she had sudden loss of taste and smell. Also the girl started dry cough was severe headache and a slight runny nose.
According to the Centre for public health, the most common symptoms COVID-19 are: fever, dry cough and shortness of breath. However, the list of symptoms is much broader and depends on the immunity of a particular person.
Coronavirus COVID-19 has multiple strains and it continues to mutate.
As reported by OBOZREVATEL earlier doctors said that to know about the infection of the novel coronavirus is possible according to the first three characteristics that are typically seen in the patient: pain in the throat, dyspnea, and cough.