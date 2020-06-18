Power outage caused by the demolition of the school Stadacona in Limoilou

Panne d’électricité causée par la démolition de l’école Stadacona dans Limoilou

The wires have been torn off over a length of approximately 400 metres. The fall led to the partial breakage of other electric poles.

June 18, 2020 12: 10 pm

Updated at 13h18

Panne d’électricité causée par la démolition de l’école Stadacona dans Limoilou

Leah Martin

The demolition of the old school Stadacona, in Limoilou, has caused the fall of a tree on wires of medium voltage and telecommunications, depriving them of electricity 663 Hydro-Québec customers.

The wall would have collapsed on the wrong side, at 8h23 Thursday, causing the accident. The wires have been torn off over a length of approximately 400 metres, according to the firefighters who were on-site. The fall led to the partial breakage of other electric poles.

Hydro-Québec is already on the site to perform the repairs. The company anticipates a return to normal by 15: 15.

