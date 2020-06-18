Power outage caused by the demolition of the school Stadacona in Limoilou
The wires have been torn off over a length of approximately 400 metres. The fall led to the partial breakage of other electric poles.
Share
June 18, 2020 12: 10 pm
Updated at 13h18
Share
Power outage caused by the demolition of the school Stadacona in Limoilou
Leah Martin
The Sun
The demolition of the old school Stadacona, in Limoilou, has caused the fall of a tree on wires of medium voltage and telecommunications, depriving them of electricity 663 Hydro-Québec customers.
The wall would have collapsed on the wrong side, at 8h23 Thursday, causing the accident. The wires have been torn off over a length of approximately 400 metres, according to the firefighters who were on-site. The fall led to the partial breakage of other electric poles.
Hydro-Québec is already on the site to perform the repairs. The company anticipates a return to normal by 15: 15.