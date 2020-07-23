Powerful antibodies against the coronavirus identified
MONTREAL – researchers in The us have identified antibodies to an impressive power in the face of the sars coronavirus.
Paradoxically, researchers at Columbia university have identified these antibodies by analyzing the ones produced by patients who are extremely ill.
They have identified 61 different antibodies that seem to neutralize the virus. Of these, nine demonstrated a “power” exquisite,” in the face of the invader.
One of these nine antibodies has completely protected the lungs of hamsters to infection by the coronavirus.
The head of the study, dr. David Ho, explained to the british newspaper “The Guardian” that the antibodies that he and his colleagues have identified should be able to be produced in large quantities and administered.
They could be used at the very beginning of the infection, particularly in patients at high risk of a serious form of the disease.
Dr. Ho also believes that these antibodies could be used as a substitute for a vaccine to be protective.