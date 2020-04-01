Practice at home: Odesa athletes have satisfied the quarantine challenge competition
Odesa regional branch of National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Ukraine has announced a competition challenge for those who obey the quarantine, but continues individual workouts.
“Our Olympians urged Ukrainians to stay home and take care of their health, but don’t forget about the support of their fitness level,” – said in the NOC, noting that this mob has already joined, Odessa athletes such as rower Yuri Cheban, the karate Anita Seregina and Angelica Telugu, regbistka Olga Surkova and shooter Anna ilina.
According to the contest you must post in social networks Facebook or Instagram shot home video up to 1 minute and with at least two sports exercises. This post should also be accompanied by a special hashtag of tinoisamoa and markers @noc.odessa (Facebook) and @noc_odessa (Instagram). You should definitely specify your name, surname and age and to be signed on the page of the office of the Olympic Committee.
“After the quarantine we used a random number generator random.org define three participants, who will receive prizes from the office of NOC of Ukraine in Odessa region. The most active is the one who will release more than all the rollers (they should be different in content), will receive a special prize from our Olympic center” – added the organizers of sporting action.