Belinda did it again this time she surprised all her followers with a fascinating mesh dress
Precious: Belinda in the mesh dress that blew the net
The 31-year-old singer and actress, Belinda , has captivated millions of followers around the world because, thanks to her beauty and sympathy, she often manages to capture everyone's attention.
The singer has gained popularity with great songs such as “Ángel” , today she managed to captivate everyone with daring outfit that she showed off during “La voz México 2020” where she worked as a coach.
Thanks to its beauty, it has managed to be the face of prestigious international brands and magazines such as “Dolce & Gabbana and Vianney” , for this reason it is considered by many as a fashion icon.
This time Belinda surprises everyone with a publication on her official account on Instagram where you can see the singer showing off a black mesh dress and underneath a bikini in the same shade and she gave her look a touch of summer with sunglasses .
This publication caused a sensation among her followers who filled them with comments that flatter her incomparable beauty, in this way the singer encouraged her followers to enjoy the summer.