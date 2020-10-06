With a perfect look that collected thousands of likes and comments on Instagram, a photo of the Puerto Rican went viral.

Adamari López is a television presenter and leaves viewers of the program “Un Nuevo Día” dazzled with each one of her looks. In the official Instagram account of the magazine, hearts exploded for the fall outfits of Luis Fonsi's former partner.

Adamari , is also an actress and made appearances in the famous Mexican soap opera “Amigas y Rivales” that made her popular throughout Latin America. Since 2008, he has been the star of the program “Un nuevo Día” broadcast by Telemundo every morning.

Currently, Adamari López is in a relationship with the dancer Toni Costa, who met in the program “mira who dances” when they shared a team and what continued was a solid relationship that, despite the age difference, looks genuine.

The toned figure of López makes her look sophisticated with the looks that she chooses daily on the TV show and posts on her networks, autumn colors are the trend this season, where she is seen wearing red jackets, crossed dresses in the range of the orange ones and sometimes some daring purples.

The comments on the clothing of Luis Fonsi's ex-wife did nothing more than reaffirm the sympathy and good taste of this talented actress and singer, “Good morning Adita , how good you look, when you want you can, always precious, God bless you and your beautiful family ”and“ How beautiful and slim, blessings ”expressed the fans who greeted the co-host.