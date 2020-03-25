Enterteiment

Pregnant Katy Perry on a walk in Los Angeles

Беременная Кэти Перри на прогулке в Лос-Анджелесе

During the quarantine, pregnant Katy Perry and her stellar colleagues, prefers to stay at home. But sometimes the star still goes outside for a walk or to go food.

One of these outputs, the singer made last Sunday: for a walk she chose leggings, boots and a sport shirt, which emphasized her rounded tummy.

Fans bombarded the future mother komplimentami noted that even without make-up and a tracksuit Katie looks great. We cannot not agree with them. Very nice!

