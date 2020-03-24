Pregnant Michelle Williams has secretly married chosen

39-year-old Michelle Williams and 43-year-old Thomas Kyle met while filming the mini-series “Fosse/Verdon”.

At that time, the actress was still married to musician Phil Elverum.

However, it soon became known about their divorce, and after a few months in the foreign press reported that the star is pregnant by her new boyfriend-Director.

Celebrity did not long delay the engagement and quickly got engaged, and now, as journalists found out Us Magazine, secretly got married. First, at this point fans of the actress got a new paparazzi pics — on her finger easily, you can see wedding ring. And now the happy news reporters confirmed insiders.

This marriage was the second for Michelle, except her relationship with the late Heath Ledger, from which the actress gave birth to daughter Matilda. By the way, Kyle also had been married before — to actress Angela Christian.

While the Hollywood star and Director not confirmed information to the media. However, fans of Williams is happy that after many years she finally found happiness in his personal life.