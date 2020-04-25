Pregnant women will have the financial assistance, said the minister of Employment
April 24, 2020 13: 38
Jordan Press
The Canadian Press
OTTAWA — pregnant women who have been excluded from a key program of emergency assistance linked to the pandemic of COVID-19 will receive financial assistance and will be eligible for federal benefits when they will be going on maternity leave, said Friday the canadian minister of Employment.
Pregnant women who have requested employment insurance benefits at the beginning of the pandemic have found that they were not automatically transferred to the Benefit of canadian emergency (PCU) when the latter became available, early in April.
Many are still waiting for their first payment of benefit and fear of not working enough hours to be eligible for maternity and parental benefits the employment insurance program.
The Employment minister, Carla Qualtrough, said Friday that the situation would be corrected to ensure that nobody is disadvantaged.
“They are going to have a full access to their rights for maternity and parental and they will receive the exact amounts, but it seems that it takes a lot of time because we solve problems in everyday life”, she explained in an interview.
“They will get what they are entitled (…) because there is no scenario where we do not extend this right to people.”
Mothers-to-be are among the group of more than seven million Canadians who have asked for the PCU. The figures published in the morning by the federal government reveal that 22.4 billion $ have been paid through the delivery of $ 2000 per month.
Between the time that the government started to accommodate the requests for help, at the beginning of the month, and on Thursday, he received 7,12 millions of unique requests for the program, which has a budget of $24 billion.
PKU is one of the many programs that the liberals have revealed in recent weeks to combat the economic effects of the pandemic COVID-19. The combined expenditures for these programs total over $ 145 billion $.
DPB
Four of these measures are discussed in reports published on Friday by the parliamentary budget officer.
According to the latter, the loan program of $ 25 billion to the companies will probably cost a little more than $ 9.1 billion to the federal government with the collection of the sum of the interest cost, the cost of default of payment and the cost of the exemption of the repayment of the loans.
The liberals have created the Account urgency for canadian companies to grant interest-free loans of up to $ 40,000 to cover their operating costs. This measure provides for an exemption from reimbursement of up to $ 10,000 of the loan if it is repaid by the end of 2022.
The direct expenditure dedicated to helping workers and businesses have increased the federal deficit for the current fiscal year and increased the national debt.
In the monthly fiscal monitor, the department of Finance indicates that during the first 11 months of the previous fiscal year – the period from April 2019 to February 2020 – the government has accumulated a deficit of $ 7 billion, compared to a surplus of $ 3.1 billion for the same period a year earlier.
Revenues increased by $ 8 billion, or 2.7 %, largely reflecting an increase in the tax on personal income, the report said.
The program expenditures have increased from $ 17.5 billion $, or 6.3 %, due to the increase in payments of benefits for the elderly and for children, among other transfers to individuals, as well as major transfers to other levels of government, such as funding to provinces and territories under agreements to vocational training.
The federal debt-net has surpassed 780 billion dollars, said the financial review.