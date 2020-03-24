Premiere of “the Walking dead” due to coronavirus

TV channel AMC has delayed the launch of additional seasons of “the Walking dead: the World beyond” because of the situation with the spread of coronavirus infection.

On it informs edition Deadline.

Initially the show was supposed to appear on the screens on April 12.

“But now, the show will be released later this year”, – said the representatives of AMC.

The shooting of the series “the Walking dead: the World beyond” was completed, but due to the outbreak of the virus a few final scenes left at the stage of post-production (post-production).