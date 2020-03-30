Prepare body for summer: a 45-year-old Eva Longoria showed exercises for elastic buttocks (video)
Star of not wasting any time
Eva Longoria quarantined misses. Active star regularly posting a lot of clips that records in your house. She talks about her work and charity projects, encourages everyone to sit at home shows meals… And then, finally, it came to sport.
Eva showed butt exercises (video: instagram.com/evalongoria)
The actress, which in March celebrated its 45th anniversary, is known for her perfect body. Famous beauty to the isolation used to love going to work out in the fitness room, where under the guidance of coach honed their perfect forms. Eve – almost a record for the number of inspiring clips that can be a great help for all those wishing to obtain the desired relief. And apparently the quarantine was not the reason for Longoria to rest from physical activity.
The actress has recorded a new video, where he is engaged in fitness in the garden. Star uses a special device-a rubber band to work out the buttocks. It also performs many other exercises, including the classic “scissors” for the press. To class she wore pink leggings and a black sports sweatshirt. Thus, demonstrating that followers have something to strive for. Elastic buttocks, slender legs, the iron press is easy to acquire at home, until all are forced to sit in quarantine.
Signature Eva told the prehistory of man’s fascination with the fitness miracle. It turns out that the trainer gave it to her favorite beautician. “Developing that ass! He decided to make a new piece of workout equipment in the comfort of home… This is not advertising, my makeup artist @beautybyelan gave it to me many years ago!!! And I’m finally trying to do it. It’s so easy to use and great for your butt! Thank You, Elan!”, wrote Longoria.
By the way, appears in the video and little Santi. While my mom was doing, he studies the terrain plays happily posing with my camera.