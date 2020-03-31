Presented 380-horsepower version of Volkswagen Golf GTI the seventh generation
While the eighth generation Volkswagen Golf GTI is on its way to European showrooms, the experts introduced a Mountune kit Stage 2+ for the seventh generation Golf GTI.
2 608 dollars, you can increase the impact of the power plant to 380 HP and 510 Nm of torque.
To improve productivity failed due to compressor IS38, which is also installed on the Golf R. in addition, specialists Mountune calibrate the engine and adjust the turbine.
The tuners also offer an upgraded clutch for models with manual gearbox or new software for gearbox with double clutch.
The kit from Mountune can be installed even in your own garage, but if necessary you can contact the company’s specialists in the UK who will install the improvements.
For comparison, the eighth generation Golf GTI equipped with a 2.0-liter engine producing 241 HP and 370 Nm of torque, and the transmission can be a six-speed manual gearbox or seven-speed gearbox with double clutch.