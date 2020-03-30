Presents Genesis sedan G80 new generation (photo)
Externally, the cityradio is very similar to the crossover GV80.
A distinctive feature of new models Genesis – like GV80 crossover and sedan G80 – steel massive grille, deep pile overmats to front and rear lights and turn indicators.
Genesis G80 received the body of the ultimately the newest – it has a sloping roof with blending smoothly into the trunk lid rear window. Wheelbase remained the same – 3 010 mm. Length increased by 5 mm (up to 4 995 mm), width increased by 35mm (and now is 1 925 mm).
The interior of the G80 is also very similar to the interior of the crossover. Genesis has deliberately minimized the number of buttons and executed interior design in minimalist style. On the centre console installed by 14.5-inch touch screen multimedia system, and the role of the instrument panel performs a 12.3-inch 3D display, able to recognize the driver’s view.
The dynamic characteristics of the model were not named, but Genesis has promised improved sound insulation. The choice will be available of three engines: a 2.2-liter diesel with 210 HP, 2.5-liter and turbocharged 304 HP and 3.5-liter turbocharged V6 with 380 HP, They are paired with 8-speed automatic transmission. Two types of rear – wheel drive or full with a clutch connecting the front axle.
The model is equipped with 10 airbags and various assistants, including intelligent cruise control with machine learning and collision avoidance systems.
Sales of the new G80 in South Korea began on March 30. Model with a 2.2-liter diesel engine is estimated at 52 470 000 won (3 516 440 rubles), and the most powerful version is 59 070 000 won (3 873 285 rubles). For GV80 crossover in the American market ask for about the same money. In Russia all-wheel drive Genesis sedan G70 2020 model year is 2 199 000. And updated Executive model Genesis G90 will cost 4 690 000 rubles.
It is expected that in the second half of 2020 model G80 will appear in other markets, including in Russia.
