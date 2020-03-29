Presley Gerber walking with the strange girl
Spring is the season of love. At least, Presley Gerber is configured to romance.
The model was seen in the company of an unfamiliar girl had fun, laughed and hugged. The couple noticed the café father Presley — Randy Gerber Café HabanаВ Malibu.
The same day, the 20-year-old published Stories candid shot of a girl in underwear. Are we waiting for a new love story?
Recall from 2018 Presley was in a relationship with 22-year-old model Cameron Rorrison. Recently, however, they never appeared together, but the parting is also not stated.