Press renders of OnePlus 8 revealed the final design of the smartphone
Shortly before the upcoming announcement of the smartphone OnePlus 8 have become well known features and the expected price of the upcoming new items. Authoritative insider OnLeaks added to the collection of leaks, published a series of press renders of the device, revealing not only the features of its appearance, but all of the available colors.
Judging by the images, OnePlus 8 base curved at the sides of the display and embedded in his frontalka looks almost will not differ from the Pro version, with the exception of the camera module, which will receive three sensor instead of four. Their resolution will be 48, 16 (wide angle lens) and 2MP (sensor depth).
On the right side of the device placed power button, mute switch, on the left – the volume rocker. The USB Type-C, speaker grille and microphone and traditionally will take place at the lower end of the device, which will lose the 3.5 mm audio Jack.
According to renderam, the new product will debut in three colours: black, green and gradient with the tint from orange to purple.
Presentation line 8 OnePlus is expected April 15 of the current year.