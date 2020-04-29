Prime minister Trudeau discussed a potential aid with the CFL
Photo: Darryl Dyck, The canadian Press
The commissioner of the CFL, Randy Ambrosie
The prime minister Justin Trudeau has declared that the federal government is in discussions with the canadian football League, who has asked Tuesday that he supports financially in order to mitigate the impact of the pandemic COVID-19.
Mr. Trudeau has indicated to reporters that the circuit 62 is a “key issue” for the league and its supporters.
The comments of the prime minister have been made in the wake of a dispatch from The canadian Press, who reported that the CFL was looking for an aid of $ 150 million of the federal share.
The commissioner of the CFL, Randy Ambrosie, said on Tuesday that the proposal of the league consisted of three phases : a $ 30-million now to manage the impact of the crisis of the sars coronavirus on the activities of the league ; additional support for a regular season shortened ; and up to $ 120 million extra in case of cancellation of the season 2020.
Ambrosie added that the long-term future of the CFL would be in danger if the season 2020 had to be cancelled.
The CFL was founded in 1958 with the merger of the two leagues existing. The Grey cup, the trophy emblematic, has been awarded for the first time in 1909.