Prince Charles has allocated $ 2.5 million for security for the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
April 1, 2020 | Enterteiment | No Comments|
That’s what a loving father!
The President of the United States Donald Trumpkin said that the U.S. government does not intend to allocate funds from the budget of the country to protect Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. After this statement the representatives of the Royal couple issued an official letter to the British press, which made clear that “the Duke and Duchess of Sussexsee do not plan to request U.S. government security resources”.