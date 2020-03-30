Prince Harry and Jon Bon Jovi recorded a joint song
March 30, 2020 | Enterteiment | No Comments|
In late February, Prince Harry met with Jon Bon Jovi in London.
Later in social networks appeared a photo from the recording Studio Abbey Road.
It turns out that all this time the Duke of Sussex and the legendary American musician was working on a new version of the composition is Unbroken, which was to become the anthem of the Invictus Games.
We will remind, it is a sport event which involves former and current military personnel with disabilities. In connection with the pandemic in the early stages of the game (they had to go from 9 to 16 may) cancelled.
In the end, John issued a single, recorded with Prince and the choir of the participants of the Invictus Games on his YouTube channel.