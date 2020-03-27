Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to live in Los Angeles
British Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle moved from Canada to Los Angeles, writes the Sun newspaper.
In early January, Prince Harry and his wife Megan announced that they refuse the financial privileges put to them by the status, and you want to make. In Canada, the couple lived at the residence on Vancouver island.
“They were planning to move, knowing that Canada for certain reasons does not suit them, and decided to settle in Los Angeles,” – said the source publication.
New home Harry and Megan is not far from Hollywood. The couple along with their 10-month-old son Archie try not to go out because of the situation with coronavirus. In Los Angeles live Megan’s mother and her friends.
Markle recently suggested to voice character in animated series “the Simpsons.” Producer al Jean is planning in the near future to discuss the matter with the couple.
Markle herself has previously said that he wants to try to work the actress of dubbing.