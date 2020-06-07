Prince William, volunteer anonymous service to text messages to those in distress
The duke of Cambridge was involved with a british organization that offers a text messaging service, Shout 85258, with a support 24 hours a people in distress.
June 6, 2020 9: 35 am
Associated Press
LONDON – prince William has revealed that he was a volunteer, anonymously, to help his fellow citizens to face the crisis during the containment imposed by the pandemic COVID-19.
The duke of Cambridge was involved with a british organization that offers a text messaging service, Shout 85258, with a support 24 hours a people in distress. This service help and support has been developed thanks to the support of the Royal Foundation the royal foundation, united kingdom). It counts on the support of 2000 volunteers trained to intervene with the most vulnerable.
The involvement of prince William was made public, within the framework of the Week of the volunteer.
A videoconference with other volunteers on the programme which took place in may, attended by the duke and duchess of Cambridge, William and Kate, was unveiled Friday. Prince William asks the volunteers if they feel that they reach enough people in distress. A little later, he says he will “share a secret with them, that it is also part of the volunteers who work on this platform.”
More than 300 000 conversations via text messaging which took place over Shout 85258 between stakeholders, volunteers and persons who needed mental health support. Of this number, approximately 65% of the interventions were of people aged less than 25 years.
The wife of prince William, the duchess of Cambridge, also gave a helping hand to those who make phone calls, check in and chat”, just to see how will people in quarantine or vulnerable during the pandemic.
Her husband, prince William, is the second to inherit in the order of succession to the british throne.