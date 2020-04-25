Principal exception to 30 years
Alexandre Drouin has just passed the milestone of 300 donations, a feat extremely rare for his age.
April 25, 2020
The first thing that Alexandre Drouin has made when he has had 18 years has not been to legally purchase beer at the convenience store or go celebrate with his friends in a bar. The day after his birthday, he went to give blood. An idea, like that, and that he himself can not explain. Twelve years later, he is a donor more than regular. It has just passed the milestone of 300 donations, a feat extremely rare for his age.
This is not the pandemic that was going to put a stop to his habit. In the late afternoon on Thursday, it was again connected to a machine, in the Center Cell, the branch of Héma-Québec in the sector Lebourgneuf. Alexander was on his 308e gift. “I’m beginning to know her, the machine. Just the sound, I can tell when it will stop”, says the young civil engineer, mask on the face.
As in many public locations, Héma-Québec has deployed at the entrance of its center of sampling a number of measures to avoid contamination : questionnaire, taking temperature, cleaning of the hands with a disinfectant gel, protective masks, coats and personal belongings in a bag.
Inside, the atmosphere is zen. Almost all the chairs are occupied. Hung on the wall and the ceiling, the screens broadcast images of the press briefing on the day of François Legault. At the beginning of the pandemic, in mid-march, the prime minister’s call to the people to give his blood had snowballed, ” says the supervisor Yvan Lemieux. The phone lines have not stopped ringing, the website has been taken by assault.
The health crisis has made it so that nobody can now look at blood Cell unexpectedly to give of his blood. It was not necessary to end up to be unable to uphold the standards of distance physical. “We work only by appointment, but it is always full,” says Mr. Lemieux.
About thirty people show up every day in Globule Lebourgneuf. Héma-Québec estimated at a thousand the number of donations daily are necessary to meet the needs of hospitals of the province.
Outstanding achievement
While he was a student at cégep de Sainte-Foy, Alexander gave all of his blood. He had to wait 56 days before trying again. It was too long for his taste. Also he decided to make a donation by apheresis. The blood is collected by the machine that picks up only the blood components required, in this case the plasma and platelets. After each session, he left with his red blood cells, excited at the idea of being able to come back two weeks later.
Alexander could not say from where comes this need to ask this philanthropic gesture as often. “The first time, I went by Globule, to Place Laurier. Since that time, I have not stopped. It struck me, I don’t know why. It is not that I like to be bitten. I never received a blood donation of my life, nobody in my family either.”
“I have the health and the time to do it. If I was traveling a lot, I would lose the beat to give it, because the donors are subject to restrictions on their return. But let’s say that I’m not going to the Philippines every year…” he said, pressing regularly in his left hand a drop of blood in the sponge rubber, so as to enable the veins and arteries of his arm.
Héma-Québec welcomes “the chance” to be able to rely on a donor also hard. “A donor of 30 years, which has more than 300 donations, it is really exceptional, stresses in a telephone interview, a spokesman Laurent-Paul Ménard. One of the major donors who have accumulated a higher number of donations, but they have the double of the age of Alexander. At such a young age, achieving a goal like this, it really is not common. It is part of these donors who are donating blood a cause in which they invest.”
The name of the father and of the son
The craze of Alexander for the gift of blood was small around him, both in his workplace and in the family. Her father decided to imitate him. Become a regular at Héma-Québec, he has this day 75 donations of blood plasma. It comes every week among Globule. “This is the person that I am most proud to have been interested in this cause.”
No chance, no room was available for the father this Thursday afternoon. A photo in The Sun would have struck the imagination : the father and the son, side by side, united by ties of blood, which they have graciously decided to donate it to others.
Alexander does not see the day where he will stop his visits to a Globule. Grosso modo, it is estimated that a few tens the number of kind souls who have reached the milestone of thousand of donations in the region of Quebec. “I’m going to continue as long as I can.”