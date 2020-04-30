Prisoners of the health crisis
Photo: Renaud Philippe The Duty
The outputs are now prohibited to the patients of psychiatric institutions, even to go out on the balcony.
Since the beginning of the containment, the in-patient psychiatry no longer have the right to make out — sometimes not even on a balcony, which restrict their fundamental rights, to denounce organizations that defend the rights of patients.
At the mental health university Institute of Montreal, all the situations that could create a connection between people have been banned, confirms Christian Merciari, communication advisor at CIUSSS of the Is of the Island of Montréal. “These are the instructions of the ministry. We need to be very strict, he argued. If we leave out the patients outside, it is not known what will happen, if they’re going to go talk to someone. “
Contamination can quickly become a collective, ” he stressed. “We want to protect the users and staff. “
Same for the balconies ? “It is a choice that has been made. Otherwise, it would take staff to supervise the comings and goings on the balconies. “
At the beginning, they are kept in conditions that are not very pleasant, and they experience significant emotional problems. And there, it adds an extra layer.
— Jean-Francois Plouffe
For organisations for the defence of the rights of patients, however, these conditions of confinement are ” traumatic “. “The observance of the sanitary measures must not be at the cost of placing the dignity and the fundamental rights of people “, stressed in an open letter to several organizations, including the Council for the protection of the sick and the agency Action autonomy, a montreal collective for the defence of human rights in mental health.
“We must urgently set up a mechanism that will create conditions humanly tolerable promoting both good health practices and the preservation of the dignity of the people” to put an end to this ” confinement “, which aggravates the lived traumatic patients, so it is written.
In a record transmitted to health facilities on 30 march, the ministry of Health and social Services (DHSS) states that “visits are prohibited, as well as outings and holidays temporary” for the mental health inpatients. “However, the visits and outings essential to the intervention or for medical reason, users requiring it remain authorized and must be accompanied. “
In an email sent to the Duty, the MSSS ensures that the conditions of confinement of patients in mental health and psychiatry are the same as for patients hospitalized for physical health issues.
But Jean-François Plouffe, in charge of group and communications at Action autonomy, believes that the guidelines are not applied with the same rigour. “For example, for a patient who is a smoker, [the prohibited output] is more peremptory in mental health. “
The dashboard on the evolution of the coronavirus in Quebec, in Canada and in the world
Thus, the number of patients hospitalized in a wing or psychiatric hospital are often pressured to withdrawal in more than a total containment. Of the therapies of nicotine replacement are available to patients of the mental health university Institute in Montreal, who no longer have the opportunity to come out smoking from the beginning of the confinement, we stated the CIUSSS of the Is of the Island of Montréal. At the university Institute in mental health Douglas, “methods of nicotine replacement and the implementation of additional snacks to all units” have been deployed to compensate for the abolition of the outputs of cigarettes, the precise CIUSSS of the West-of-the-Island-of-Montreal.
To the hospital mental health Albert-Prévost, patients can still go out on the balconies and in being secure if they are not suspected of having the COVID-19, mentions the CIUSSS of the North-of-the-Island-of-Montreal. All the same, here, too, the cigarette is prohibited because of containment and an “individual coaching” is offered to smokers.
If the current situation is anxiety-provoking for the Québec average, which retains a portion of its freedoms, it is even more important for patients struggling with mental health problems, which are losing, moreover, their freedom of movement, denounces Jean-François Plouffe. “At the beginning, they are kept in conditions that are not very pleasant, and they experience significant emotional problems. Here, it adds an extra layer. It is a cumulation of injuries, “he laments, citing” a legitimation of the excessive authoritarianism “.
Shortage of staff
For Emmanuelle Bernheim, professor of law specialized psychiatric Department of legal sciences at UQAM, the situation is certainly worrying.
“Often, situations that have a significant impact on the rights of the patient are put in place for administrative reasons, in particular because of the organization of work and shortage of staff “, she explains.
The example of the deprivation of the outputs on the balconies is eloquent, says the professor. “Since there was not enough staff to accompany the patients on the balconies, it is prohibited of these outputs. “
A situation all the more deplorable as it affects the state of mind and the way in which the interned persons will behave. “The research shows for a very long time as it is very soothing to have moments where people are not locked up “, she explains. The use of coercive measures decreases when places relaxers are designed, and where moments of calm are provided. “In the end, these measures are not to the detriment of everyone else ?” inquired she, fearing in particular that the ban of output has an effect on the use of isolation rooms.
“Since these are people who bother, it is as if it would be ok to operate this way, turning the corners, but it is a concern for the rights of these people. “