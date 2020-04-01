PrivatBank said, when Ukrainians will be able to obtain its currency “on hand”
The customer of the state Bank PrivatBank said that can not obtain their own funds in foreign currency. Appropriate feedback appeared on the website of the Ministry of Finance.
“When the Bank will start issuing currency from accounts? The basis of quarantine and we something there can not fly, it’s not my problem! It’s the Bank’s problem! Why in the exchange office the currency, and in private no?” – informed customer of the Bank.
In PrivatBank tried to explain why he took this situation and explained how you can help, and when and how customers will learn about when can get your own money in foreign currency.
“During the quarantine are subject to temporary restrictions on withdrawals in foreign currency because of the complexity of air-delivery of cash currency in Ukraine and closures. Unfortunately, the possibility of issuing funds do not always depends on the Bank.
With 18.03.2020 the issuance of currency in cash desks of the Bank is only possible from deposits.
With 31.03.2020 the issuance of currency in cash desks of the Bank is available upon receipt of international transfers (Swift and money transfers) when ordering.
It is important that to obtain cash on hand you need to make reservations in the service Privat24 under payment transfer, please, pay attention to it!
Allow me to inform you that now the Bank is actively engaged in the issue of reinforcement of cash currency to further comfort our customers.
For our part, we will inform You about the possibility of carrying out the necessary operations and will assist in the ordering of means to obtain necessary services.”, replied in PrivatBank.