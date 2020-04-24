Private residences: wardens ask Quebec to determine their own working conditions
21 April 2020 11h22
Updated at 15h57
Share
Private residences: wardens ask Quebec to determine their own working conditions
Lia Lévesque
The Canadian Press
Share
MONTREAL — unions of orderlies ask squarely on the government Legault to set their working conditions in the private residences for the elderly.
“He finds that it is not paid enough? Although he decreed our working conditions! The ball is in the camp of the government”, said in an interview Tuesday, Sylvie Nelson, president of SQEES.
What are two major trade unions affiliated with the FTQ — the Syndicat québécois des employés de service (SQEES) and the Union of service employees (SIU) — have sent a letter on this subject to the minister of Labour and Employment, Jean Boulet.
The SQEES is the largest trade union of employees to beneficiaries in private residences for seniors in Quebec. It represents 10 000 in the private sector, or even 12 000, if one includes workers other than servants to the beneficiaries in those homes.
In the private sector, beneficiary attendants often earn 13 $ to 14 $ per hour.
They just get a bonus of Québec, of $ 4 per hour, but it is temporary for the duration of the crisis of the sars coronavirus. And prime minister François Legault has stated publicly that even at $ 17 an hour, they were not sufficiently paid yet, given the complexity of their tasks.
“The peanuts“
“We offered peanuts” by employers, complains about Ms. Nelson.
This would be for Quebec to adopt a decree of the collective agreement for these workers, who are working in private residences for seniors (RPA), the CHSLD-private, intermediate resources, the family-type resources and accommodation centres that are private.
The cabinet of the minister of Labour, Jean Boulet, has confirmed on Tuesday the receipt of the letter. “I am sensitive to the issue of working conditions in the private residences for seniors. I also requested that we explore the possible solutions to improve the working conditions in this sector”, he commented.
“He finds that it is not paid enough? Although he decreed our working conditions! The ball is in the camp of the government ”
—
Sylvie Nelson, president of the Syndicat québecois des employés de service
Legault : pressure
When asked about it Tuesday, the prime minister, Legault has argued that, for Quebec, to enhance the compensation of employees in the public was going to “put pressure” on the private companies that operate the homes.
“Is it necessary to attach [pay] in every private establishment? Perhaps”, he launched.
He is quick to add that the situation was different in private homes and NURSING homes private non-subsidized, for example. “It must not fall into the hyper-bureaucratization.”
Last January, the minister Boulet responded that to adopt such a decree, it is necessary that the request comes as private employers.
“We have already approached employers and they do not have any interest to ask for a decree” that would raise the wages of their employees, replied Mrs. Nelson.
When asked about it Tuesday, the prime minister François Legault has argued that, for Quebec, to enhance the compensation of employees in the public was going to “put pressure” on the private companies that operate the homes.
The canadian Press, Jacques Boissinot
What is a decree
A decree of the collective agreement, affecting the unionized and non-unionized. It provides minimum employment conditions to workers of a given industry.
There are 15 in Quebec, particularly in the maintenance of public buildings and in the security agencies. They are then managed by joint committees.
In private residences for seniors, “and they have the money to pay our workers; there is a lot of money which is done on the backs of the elderly”, has thundered Nelson.
In their request to obtain a decree of the collective agreement, the SQEES and the SIU have received the support of the united Steelworkers Union, another union affiliated with the FTQ, which also represents a few hundreds of employees in the private residences for seniors.
The law
The law says specifically that”it is permissible for the government to declare that a collective agreement relating to a business, an industry, a trade or profession, shall also be binding upon all employees and all employers professionnels du Québec, or of a specified region of Québec, within the scope defined in this decree”.
The law also mentions that “any party to a convention may ask the government the adoption of the decree”.