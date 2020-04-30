Private schools: rebates available for the services not received

At the collège Mont-Sacré-coeur, the director Claude Lacroix is to calculate the credits that it may provide for school transportation, and incidental expenses, and special.

The parents of pupils attending the private school may receive a refund for the services that they have not received in the time of a pandemic.

“It has already started and it will be over quickly”, says the director of the secondary school of the Divine Word, John Striganuk, in Granby.

This measure affects the majority of the incidental expenses-that is, those in connection with special programs such as sports, as well as the costs of operation and administration.

For school transport, it is more difficult since the establishment of the rue Cowie must continue to pay for one of its suppliers, and this, even if the schools remain closed until September.

Just hoping that Quebec help to reduce his bill, Mr. Striganuk account also to pay back a portion of these costs.

“It has already started and it will be over quickly”, assures the director of the secondary school of the Divine Word, John Striganuk, about refunds to come.

Costs

Attached to his office on the rue Denison East, also in Granby, the director of collège Mont-Sacré-Coeur, Claude Lacroix, was precisely to calculate the credits that it may provide for school transportation, and incidental expenses, and special.

He wished, also, an aid of Québec that will improve the situation because its own costs have very little decreased. The Federation of private educational institutions of Quebec has challenged the government on this issue.

Meanwhile, Mr. Lacroix is delighted that the learning process at the secondary level, are no longer optional, and now allow you a distance education, plus supported from the 11th of may.

“There are parents who find that one does not do enough, others that are made of it too!, he said. We try to go in the middle row.”

The Word of god, it is stated that the distance learning courses have been very popular. “It sends a lot of equipment and basic materials are very popular,” says Jean Striganuk, who believes that “the educational service has been maintained”.

Note that payment arrangements can be made with private schools.

Balls

For graduating students, as Mr. Striganuk that Mr. Lacroix will ensure that something will be organized, later, to replace the traditional dances.

“It is sure that it will happen something, but you don’t know what”, said Claude Lacroix. “It is certain that there will be an event when we will be allowed to regroup,” said John Striganuk.

In the private primary school of The young explorers, in Granby, the director Geneviève Charest indicates that the incidental expenses have already been deducted from invoices when the schools were closed.

She is now organizing its re-opening in two weeks, with all the challenges of space and staff that this entails.

