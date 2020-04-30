Private schools: rebates available for the services not received
At the collège Mont-Sacré-coeur, the director Claude Lacroix is to calculate the credits that it may provide for school transportation, and incidental expenses, and special.
29 April, 2020 17: 20
Updated at 20h14
Pascal Faucher
The parents of pupils attending the private school may receive a refund for the services that they have not received in the time of a pandemic.
“It has already started and it will be over quickly”, says the director of the secondary school of the Divine Word, John Striganuk, in Granby.
This measure affects the majority of the incidental expenses-that is, those in connection with special programs such as sports, as well as the costs of operation and administration.
For school transport, it is more difficult since the establishment of the rue Cowie must continue to pay for one of its suppliers, and this, even if the schools remain closed until September.
Just hoping that Quebec help to reduce his bill, Mr. Striganuk account also to pay back a portion of these costs.