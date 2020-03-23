Priyanka Chopra and her dog quarantined

Rare home photo.

The time has come for the cozy and cute pics: stars are photographed at home in pajamas, no makeup and eveningwear with children and their Pets. And we finally see their real — while cooking, while playing games with the kids… or sleeping.

A friend of Priyanka Chopra and her husband, nick Jonas took the picture of the couple on the terrace of their house. Really cute this picture is off the charts: it Priyanka is sleeping on the lap of her husband, covered with a thick plush rug, and next to her is sleeping their dog Gino (the dog even has his own instagram).

The pair also recorded a short video in which urges all to remain calm and positive and care about each other. “All will be well,” the main message of this statement.