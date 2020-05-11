Projection under protection: Cautiously, the Czechs re-opened their cinemas
People have cautiously returned to the cinemas in the Czech Republic while wearing the mask.
May 11, 2020 16h24
Jan Flemr
Agence France-Presse
PRAGUE — After two months of confinement imposed in the Czech Republic to combat the coronavirus, Tomas Fohler, 16 years old, was all excited to go to the movies — a output, however, subject to precautions to avoid contagion.
“We wanted to see what it’s like to go again to see a movie with my friends”, he explained to the AFP before going to occupy his place with two friends in a cinema in Prague, for the screening of a film in the Czech republic.
“We will be sitting far away from one another, in the same row, and we’ll probably have to shout to talk to us”, he smiled through his mask, which is mandatory in the public space.
The room — which requires all viewers to sit within two metres of one another — is among the first to reopen in Europe, where the containment has been close for weeks.
The Czech Republic has joined several countries that lift some of the restrictions, allowing their citizens to get out of the house and resume some activities which appear to them to be almost new.
But many companies, including cinemas, have not seen a massive influx of customers, in spite of new security measures.
Fohler and his friends were the only three spectators to the projection of a Monday morning and the following two sessions have attracted none.
Other rooms czechs decided to keep their doors closed, waiting for other restrictions to be lifted.
Previously, a few cinemas had already opened in Norway, there, too, by imposing the rules of social distancing and limiting the number of spectators at 50.
Very low immunization rate
Museums and art galleries, theatres and cinemas had been among the first to stop their activity across Europe, when governments have taken emergency measures to slow the progression of the pandemic.
The Czech Republic, which was able to contain the epidemic, now emerges a confinement of two months. The pubs, cafes and restaurants are allowed to serve their clients exclusively on the terrace.
The balance sheet of the epidemic in the Czech Republic reached Monday, more than 8000 cases of contamination, including 281 deaths.
A study of the herd immunity, focusing on the presence of antibodies in asymptomatic individuals, published last week, showed a very low rate of immunization, which proves that the disease does not progress quickly.
Some experts attribute this to the mandatory wearing of masks in the public space. This rule will be relaxed by 25 may and the mask does not have to be put in shops, offices and public transport.
Restaurants, hotels, zoos and tattoo parlours will re-open as of this date.