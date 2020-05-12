Prom virtual for canadian students

The student Francesca Wopling

May 11, 2020 4: 00

Julien Coderre

The Right

While many students of elementary schools in Quebec conduct their back-to-school Monday, their big brothers in the secondary, them, thinking instead of their prom, which may be postponed, or completely cancelled due to the pandemic of COVID-19.

In this regard, the company’s toronto-based Student Life Network has decided to offer to canadian students who graduated from high school this year, with the possibility of holding a prom, but in a virtual way.

“It is a different ball completely part of the dances organized by different canadian high schools,” says Francesca Wopling, a student from the fifth secondary school at the collège Saint-Joseph de Hull, which has been chosen as the representative for the province of Quebec within the organizational committee of the event.

“We can wear our dress and our dress prom, listen to the music Loud Luxury live, we will also hear messages sent by celebrities, lists-t-it. But it remains for the schools to decide whether they will take a ball, official or not. The ball virtual is not there to replace the prom traditional, we just want to promote a little joy in this period of containment and pandemic among young people. It is really an extraordinary event and honestly, I am happy to be a part of it. “

The student, 17-year-old admits, moreover, that the postponement or the cancellation of his own prom not left indifferent.

“I was really sad and disappointed because since your return to the secondary you are waiting for this moment,” she said. It’s a very honourable and there, a virus comes to turn everything upside down. It is certain that it is a pity, but there we had the chance to take part in something unique. “

The organizational committee for the prom virtual

Courtesy Of Francesca Wopling

A good cause

In addition to allowing students to celebrate the end of their journey in high school, this prom virtual will also be the opportunity to raise funds to help vulnerable young people.

“For each student registered, Student Life Network will make a donation to the Youth organization I listen to, says Francesca. Yes it’s gonna be fun, but it is for a good cause and the entry is free ! I expect this to be at least 5 000 people to participate, because it is in the scale of the country, but it might be more than that. “

“You’re going to live an incredible moment, but in containment,” she continued. Even if our goal is not to replace the prom in the traditional schools, at least, with this, those who will not be able to emphasize the end of their secondary in the company of other students who live the same situation all across Canada. “

The ball virtual will be broadcast on YouTube Live on the 22nd may next.

Le Soleil

