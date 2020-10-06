The political force issued a statement stating that “the party has not published any notice requesting volunteers, or activists, and much less offering any payment or rent for that concept.”

The Protectora political party issued a statement denying that it had offered military silver for them in an advertisement. "The party has not published any notice requesting volunteers, or militants, much less offering any payment or rent for that concept," they noted.

” Protectora Fuerza Politica ” appears in the classifieds of a page where employment is offered and seeks activists or volunteers to pursue a political career in exchange for a salary. According to the notice, the request is made for the area of El Challao, in the department of Las Heras.

But Protectora clarified that if this ad “had existed”, it is totally alien to the party. “It is public knowledge how easy it is to generate posts and even false profiles on social networks, for defamatory purposes. For this reason, we clarify that the only official accounts of our party are facebook.com/ProtectoraMdzOK and @ProtectoraMdzOk on Twitter and Instagram ” .

In addition, they added that ” Protectora Fuerza Politica , maintains in its formal bases and in its public actions a work ethic in defense of consumers and the common citizen, continuing a tradition forged over twenty years in the Civil Association of the same name, in the that many volunteers worked and do work, just as their name indicates, out of a genuine desire to help, without ever having received a cash consideration “.

