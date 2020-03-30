Protein diet: expert cautioned against major mistakes
Protein diet is one of weight loss, which is popular with those wishing to lose weight. The basis of such diets is to minimize the consumption of carbohydrates and fats, while the main part of the diet to take protein, thereby creating a surplus of protein and a deficit of carbohydrates in the body. But do not hit any such limit on health and what is fraught with such power supply system? This was told by a nutritionist, Elena Cullen, who previously explained the role of gluten in the process of weight loss. On his page on Instagram she revealed the truth about protein diet.
During this diet weight really reduced. But! To call this food a balanced and useful is impossible. And here’s why:
1.With a large number of protein the body will first break down protein to maintain energy. Thus, the formation of free amino acids that oxidize the body. As a result, the metabolism slows down, which will further weight gain.
2.Leached calcium from the bones, which leads to their fragility and brittleness, deteriorating the condition of nails and hair.
3.Suffering Central nervous system, increases the deposition of fat in the liver, impaired vitamin metabolism, there is a risk of gout.
4.A high intake of protein, increases the number of wastes in their synthesis and causes the kidneys to work harder than normal filtration. This creates an increased load on the excretory system.
5.Because the source of protein is mostly animal products, together with an excess of protein increases, and the flow of animal fat in the body, which increases the level of cholesterol and undermines the health of the cardiovascular system.
6. With a lack of dietary fiber (cellulose), which contains slow carbohydrates, gastric peristalsis is reduced, and the oxidation process leads to putrefaction in the large intestine and intoxication.
Protein is the Foundation of life. To overestimate its role for humans difficult. But for the normal functioning of the body important balance of nutrients and food for hunger! It will help you stay healthy and gain slim figure.