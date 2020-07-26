Protest against the wearing of the mask to Quebec [PHOTOS]
Some of the organizers and several protesters emphasize in particular the fear of a dictatorship.
26 July 2020 13: 31
Updated at 16h18
Leah Harvey
The Sun
Under a wave of horns, bells, shouts and of applause, several hundred people gathered in front of the national Assembly, Sunday afternoon, to protest against the wearing of masks compulsory.
The organisers of the event have opened the peaceful gathering with a message of openness, while calling the protesters “pathfinder”, “agents of change” and “creators” of humanity of the future”. They were also launched from the start, a call of peace and quiet without hatred or anger.
Alexis Cossette-Trudel, named by several protestors as the spokesperson for the movement, denounced the mandatory wearing of the mask, calling it “a coup against the people”.
Some of the organizers and several protesters emphasize in particular the fear of a dictatorship. Among the slogans drawn on the placards, you can see “COVID-19 : preparation for a police State,” “No to dictatorship”, or “What rights do we want to keep in 2021?”. According to the protesters, the mask-wearing compulsory is an infringement of the fundamental rights and freedoms.
Among the crowd of signs “no mask required”, several demonstrators raised placards showing the logo of the “anti-law 61” and insults to Justin Trudeau and François Legault. Several persons against compulsory vaccination are also present.
