Protest drive against the lifting of the dam of La Pocatière
The organisers of the event, Marcel Deschamps and Jacques Mimeault, in the company of one protester, Alain Rioux
Share
May 18, 2020 15h52
Share
Protest drive against the lifting of the dam of La Pocatière
Johanne Fournier
Special Collaboration
MATANE – An event formed by a procession of about thirty cars travelling at 50 km/h on the route 132 took place on Monday over a distance of 90 km between Sainte-Anne-des-Monts and Matane. This popular mobilization, organized in less than 48 hours under police escort, was to make known its opposition to the lifting of the checkpoint road in La Pocatière, which restricted access to the west entrance of the Bas-Saint-Laurent.
According to one of the organizers of the “manifestation of health”, the decision of the government Legault goes against the medical opinion of the director of public health of the Gaspé peninsula, Dr. Yv Bonnier-Viger. Jacques Mimeault also adds that the dismantling of the dam does not take into account the position of the board of directors of the Centre for integrated health and social services in the Gaspésie, which has expressed concern about the capacity of the hospitals in the region and on a sufficient labor health. Mr. Mimeault also alleged that this decision makes a mockery of the opinions of municipal elected officials of the Gaspésie. “On the political level, our leaders and our health officials are absent from the debate. We don’t care what they have to say!”
Fear of Montrealers?
Jacques Mimeault defends well to say that this protest movement has nothing to do with the fear that the population of the Gaspésie was contaminated by Montrealers, who are much more severely affected by the pandemic COVID-19. However, he argues that the inhabitants of the East-of-Quebec would have liked to have a little more time, especially as the tourist season is not started. “We want to accommodate these people, but we want to welcome them, to be ready,” said Mr. Mimeault. Currently, the minister of Tourism and the tourism industry have no clues to know when, where and how we are going to open the season. We want to welcome our families who are in Montreal, but that takes a control point.” He wondered why the North Shore has got an extension of two additional weeks before removing the dams and not the Bas-Saint-Laurent.
One of the protesters borst also the idea that people from the Gaspé peninsula, oppose the coming of Montreal. “Quite the contrary, argues Alain Rioux. The Gaspesians have always been hospitable people, and this is not because of the pandemic that they are going to change! What we demand, it is opening a channel of communication between the State and the elected regional authorities to manage better the appropriate of this crisis-there.” For the citizen, management of most appropriate could mean that the region can control the influx of incoming and outgoing persons on its territory. “We could give priority to people who have family in the Gaspé peninsula”, would he.
Alain Rioux believes that Quebec does not hear the voice of the regional elected representatives and that it manages the health crisis in a centralized manner. “It is deplorable that Quebec is a deaf ear to the proposals that have been put on the table by our regional representatives. It is clear that it has, in the region, realities that are different from the middle of the city. It has always been! The laws apply to wall-to-wall in Quebec as a whole, while there are laws that are often unenforceable in our areas to certain points of view. It is necessary that there be more collaboration between the regions and Quebec.”
For the lifting of the control is
In return, the demonstrators have made known their joy on the removal of the cordon sanitaire located to Méchins, which prohibited people arriving from Gaspé to access the Bas-Saint-Laurent. “I am very happy to see that the Gaspé peninsula and Bas-Saint-Laurent can once again live together”, has launched Mr. Mimeault. According to him, the inhabitants of la Haute-Gaspésie were deprived of services located in Matane.
Now that the control point of The Goal is raised, Jacques Mimeault, who organized the activity with Marcel Deschamps, hope that all goes well, but the government offers a guarantee that “if it slips, it reconfine again, and that he furnish the borders”. “In the meantime, civil society will do its duty and will ensure that the grain”, he warns.