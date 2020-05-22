Proudly MY Orford : the performances delivered in 2021
On Friday 11 June, the singer Marc Dupré will be on stage during the first weekend of the event Proudly MY Orford which was sent out to 2021.
May 21, 2020 10h17
Updated at 18h12
Proudly MY Orford : the performances delivered in 2021
Claude Plante
The Forum
Announced with great fanfare as the global crisis of the COVID-19 invaded the world, the event Proudly MY Orford will not take place over the next few months as planned.
The shows that were scheduled to take place at the foot of the mountain in June, and after August and into October, should be postponed to 2021.
We know even the dates and headliners for the first weekend of activities. Friday, June 11, Amer, and Marc Dupré will be on stage. The next day, waiting for Steve Hill and The Devil Horns, The Franklin Electric, and Bobby Bazini.
The details of the other two weekends of events, including dates, will be announced in the coming weeks, when all the details have been formalized, said in a press release.
Only a few days after the announcement of a new partnership project between the Corporation Ski & Golf Mont-Orford and les Productions du Palais, Quebec was plunged into crisis pandemic-related COVID-19.
So it is “with regret” that the organisation, ” for which the health and safety of spectators are at the heart of its priorities “, has no other choice but to announce the postponement of all the scheduled events on the three weekends in the year 2020.
Recall that the first event Proudly MY Orford was to be held on 12 and 13 June next.
The tickets sold for the event originally planned in 2020 will be valid for 2021, precise-t-on. Thus, a ticket purchased for the day of the show by Marc Dupré will be honored for the day of the show of this artist in 2021.
Tickets are still available from the website of the Mont-Orford at the link montorford.com/fr-ca/evenements/productions-estivales.
The organization is following closely the situation in connection with the COVID-19, and indicates that all steps will be taken to ensure the health and safety of spectators during the holding of the events of 2021.
Remember that the tourist resort of Mont-Orford was one step closer to becoming a four season destination, after investments of$ 11 Million, in making it to the shows. The “zone event” erected at the foot of the ski slopes had to accommodate three sets of musical performances this year.
The Corporation Ski & Golf Mont-Orford has entered into a partnership with the team of Productions of the Palace that will animate this new zone with events and large-scale that were expected to begin as early as this month of June.