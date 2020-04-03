Psychologists offer in vain their services to Quebec
Photo: iStock
No one was able this week to assess the impact of the COVID-19 on the application of psychology.
Nearly 400 psychologists in private practice have offered their services to the public network in the context of the crisis of the COVID-19. However, despite the limited resources of the public network in psychology, the department of Health does not believe I need them for the moment.
From the first days of the crisis, psychologists Marika Audet-Lapointe and Rhonda Gagnon have launched an appeal to their colleagues. “We wanted to see if other psychologists were interested to be involved. “Their idea : create a specific cell in psychological health for the COVID-19, and” unite their expertise “. To date, more than 800 new psychologists have joined the group ” COVID-19 Psys committed and in action “, of which 385 are willing to act now. However, the offer has not been followed by concrete actions, laments Ms. Audet-Lapointe.
“It’s a bit like if you were in front of a building that is on fire and there are plenty of firefighters who are watching and wondering how they will turn it off. This is the time to act. “
In recent days, The Duty met with many psychologists in the private sector who wanted in vain to be helpful. Some volunteer, others are paid. It must be said that, since the beginning of the crisis, the consultations in a private clinic undergoing strong declines.
2000
This is the number of psychologists in the public sector. They are 4000 to practise in the private sector.
In addition to the group of Ms. Audet-Lapointe, some are registered on the government platform “I can help” was created by the government Legault to rally all available resources in health. After several days of waiting, Karen (fictitious name) a psychologist from the Montérégie region, has been offered a place in healthcare assistant or administrative officer.
“Personally, I can work a bit everywhere : in youth, in a CLSC, in psychiatry, with adults, in a CLSC, I can help other professional to manage their stress, I can do crisis intervention, deal with all the trauma that it brings. The facts : that nobody cares. “
At present, there are about 2000 psychologists in the public network, and 4000 in private practice.
The Order of psychologists of Quebec has also confirmed to the Duty to have written to the minister of Health McCann, two weeks ago, to tell him that they were hundreds to offer their support, confirmed its president, Christine Grou. The latter think that ” going to be great needs during the pandemic. “But she said understand that the ministry is overwhelmed and has other priorities.
Follow the evolution of the epidemic of COVID-19 in Quebec and in Canada
Not emergency
According to sources close to the matter, the department considers at this stage that the network does not need additional resources in psychology, and can meet the needs at the present time. The idea of using external resources is not excluded, but it is not yet arrived there, we said it.
The network would be less overwhelmed than we assumed ? No one was able this week to assess the impact of the COVID-19 on the application of psychology, whether it is to the department, the union that represents psychologists or the College.
“No one is able to assess the current need “, argues Christine Grou.
“And it is even less able to evaluate what it will be later because we do not know how long will it take for the pandemic and what will be its consequences. “
What we do know, however, is that there was already a shortage of psychologists in the public network prior to the onset of the crisis.
According to the media, the waiting list for an appointment with a psychologist may be measured in weeks and often months. While some colleagues are reassigned elsewhere to contribute to the fight against the COVID-19, psychologists, the public network is a fear that the waiting will not go in increasing.
Matthew (fictitious name), a psychologist in the second line in Montreal, has explained that colleagues had been reassigned elsewhere, their patients are added to one’s own and those of colleagues remaining. “I understand there’s a sort of prioritization at the level of the COVID-19 because it is a disease that is fatal. But it is still full of users who find themselves left behind.
Earlier this week, the prime minister had invited people who felt anxious or stressed to the point of losing control ” to see. The government had included the private services of psychology among the list of essential services.
For those who can not afford the cost of a session in the private sector, the minister of Health, Danielle McCann, told them on Tuesday that they would be using the side of the CLSC.
Upon verification, the CLSC who receive requests of this kind addressed to social workers in most cases. But there are no psychologists to take up the slack in the short term if the person needs a follow-up and treatment in psychotherapy.
By contrast, the staff of the network called, this week, to people who are already being followed in mental health or on the waiting list. According to our information, over 260,000 people have been joined on the 325 000 concerned. The call was to take their new, but also to ensure that they were aware of the measures of social distancing.
Decline in demand in private practice
While everyone recalls the impact of the confinement on the mental health, how to explain the decline of the request for consultation in a private practice ? Because some no longer have the means to pay for this kind of service, as noted by several observers, but especially because of the challenges of consultation at a distance. Some patients do not have the equipment necessary, or don’t have the capacity to isolate themselves in their home while the whole world is confined in the family inside.