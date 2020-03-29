Public funding the government of Ukraine allocates UAH 1.2 billion – Smigel
The Cabinet of Ministers allocates UAH 1.2 billion into the National public broadcasting company of Ukraine (NOTE). On 29 March, was informed by Telegram the Prime Minister Denis Shmyhal.
“I fully share the statement that the activities of public broadcasting is especially important in times of crisis. That is why the funding NOTE, the government has allocated 1.2 bn UAH, which is more than was envisaged in 2019. This year has cancelled the Eurovision song contest and the Olympic games, which in the budget were laid additional funds. Therefore, the proposed changes should not be significantly noticeable to the Public,” wrote the head of government.
On 28 February, the national public broadcasting company of Ukraine said that its accounts were seized.
“On February 18, the Ministry of justice of Ukraine opened enforcement proceedings on the recovery of Public debt in the amount of 10 591 224 Euro 48 cents and 73 080 UAH, court fee in favour of joint-stock companies Euronews”, – said in a NOTE.
As noted by the Public, the cooperation of the former state National television company of Ukraine Euronews has started in 2010 before the creation of the public broadcaster. Subsequently, the budget has ceased to allocate money for the payment of license fees according to the agreement on creation of Ukrainian version of Euronews, and all debt passed to the Public.
Chapter NOTE Zurab Alasania in an interview to “GORDON” told me that all the money will come at the expense of the Public, will go to repay a debt to Euronews.
On February 28 the Ministry of culture, youth and sports of Ukraine together with the Ministry of Finance decided on the approximation of the funding that the Public had the opportunity as soon as possible to pay off debt.
About the problems with financing Public Alasania reported in 2018. According to him, from the state budget for the year 2019 public broadcaster allocated 1,005 billion, although it should have been – 1,816 billion.