Public Health approves the handling of the cash, but with precautions
7 July 2020 9h58
Jean-Philip Denoncourt
The canadian Press
MONTREAL – The transactions with cash can be done in commercial establishments by limiting the time and distance of interaction between workers and customers and by remaining vigilant on the hygiene of hands after the transaction.
This recommendation is contained in an interim document updated on Monday by the Institut national de santé publique du Québec (INSPQ).
Since the déconfinement widespread in the retail business has allowed the reopening of the stores in Quebec, the payment in money is again accepted in several of them.
The INSPQ reported that it has been demonstrated that the viable number of virus SARS-CoV-2 decreases quickly once on surfaces such as copper, cardboard, plastic and stainless steel. In addition, there has been no documented case of transmission of the virus through the exchange of currency, credit cards and bank notes.
However, the INSPQ reported that the survival time of the virus on the surfaces do not inform on the infectivity of residual coronavirus in respect of the exposed individuals.
Therefore, among its preventive measures, the Institute recommends that to limit the exchange of hand-to-hand notes, coins, cheques, credit cards, coins, loyalty and coupons, among others. It proposes to give priority to the payment without contact, ideally on fixed terminals, which do not have to be handled.
Workers in the retail trade should apply hand hygiene as often as possible, ideally between each client if there has been contact with the money, the card or the terminal is manipulated by the customer.
The national Institute of public health of Québec pointed out that the main mode of transmission of the sars coronavirus remains the interaction between two people via the emission of microdroplets contagious.
In the beginning of the pandemic COVID-19, the Bank of Canada has advised retailers to accept payments in cash, stating that the risks associated with the handling of money were not higher than those of touch any other surface, such as door handles or kitchen counters.
The world health Organization (WHO) had issued an opinion identical.
The pandemic, however, has accelerated a trend that the Bank of Canada had already held in 2017: his survey on methods of payment conducted this year revealed that 33 % of the transactions were cash, compared to 54% in 2009.
A survey published in the middle of the month of last may by Interac has stated that the wire transfers were more frequent than ever during the pandemic COVID-19, and that the contactless payment was also increased.
Last may, the canadian Council of the retail trade has recommended to its members to encourage modes of contactless payment, rather than force them.