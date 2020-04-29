Public health expects to see cases of infection to the COVID double in the Gaspé and Îles
The interprovincial bridge between Quebec and New-Brunswick
Gilles Gagné
The Sun
MARIA – The director of public health of the Gaspésie and Îles-de-la-Madeleine, Yv Bonnier-Viger, expects to see the number of cases of infections at the COVID-19 double when some schools and some economic activities will be re-launched at the beginning of may.
It is anticipated that the number of infected people will grow from an average of seven cases per day as it is the case now at almost twenty, because of travel and more frequent contact between human beings. He will not hesitate to advocate for a slowdown if the rise exceeds a threshold.
“Of 17 to 20 cases per day, it will not go beyond that,” notes dr. Bonnier-Viger, adding that the number is dictated by the ability of the five hospitals of the peninsula and the archipelago to receive the patients fighting the coronavirus.
For the time after their hospitalisation, patients are transferred to Rimouski, the designated hospital for the Gaspé peninsula. “We might have to give the care,” says Chantal Duguay, director of the integrated Centre of health and social services on the peninsula.
On the other hand, the department of public health has not reported any new case of infection with the COVID-19 on Tuesday. The total is 165. There has been no new hospital and 11 people infected are now cured, for a total of 70 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Voltage to the interprovincial bridge
Moreover, the spirits started to warm up, at least on the social networks, in the morning on Tuesday when members of a group in Facebook by the name of Campbellton Community Concerns, New Brunswick, have expressed the ability to block the interprovincial bridge to the Mi gmaqs Listuguj, Gaspé, when the latter are in Campbellton go in search of the services considered essential.
The déconfinement is ahead in New Brunswick, where cases of infection have slowed markedly over the past two weeks.
The aboriginal police officer George Martin of Listuguj, has calmed down the game after you went to speak to the agent at the control point of Campbellton. They agreed on the need to focus on basic needs and not on discrimination.
“There are no cases (of infection) of Listuguj and we are proud of this situation. The bridge was built in 1961 and since then, our reports have progressed (…) This is not the time to destroy a relationship that our parents and grandparents have created,” wrote Mr Martin on Facebook.