Public hearings on LNG Quebec online?
Photo: GREMM
The vessels lng tankers will cross the only marine park in Quebec, created to protect the habitat of the beluga of the St. Lawrence river.
The public hearings on the largest industrial project in the history of Quebec could stand only on the web. The minister of the Environment Benoit Charette comes into effect to mandate new BAPE for a review of the export project of natural gas Energy Saguenay, LNG, Quebec. However, due to the pandemic of COVID-19, the organization will have to adapt its ways of doing business ” to comply with the measures of social distancing effect.”
The Bureau d’audiences publiques sur l’environnement (BAPE) announced Tuesday morning that it has received the mandate of public hearing for the mega-project of a liquefaction plant of natural gas from Alberta and the project of a marine terminal to export liquefied natural gas. The project is valued at more than $ 10 billion.
“Considering the current situation surrounding the COVID-19, and the specific measures applicable, the minister asks the BAPE to achieve this mandate, adapting its practices to comply with the measures of social distancing in place,” said the organization, whose terms of office shall begin on September 14.
In the press release issued Tuesday morning, the BAPE does not specify how to proceed to the public hearings, the objective of which is to grant the right to citizens to express their opinion on a project, such as, for example, by presenting a memorandum to the commissioners, who lead the hearings.
“For this term as for any other receipts recently, the minister asks us to take account of the particular context imposed by the COVID-19, what we will do. It is the commissioners who decide the shape of their work. It goes without saying that their decisions are taken in function of the evolution of the situation, ” said by e-mail to the spokesperson for the BAPE, Pierre Turgeon.
Already, however, the BAPE has decided to opt for hearings entirely virtual for an expansion project of landfill site for contaminated soils located in Mascouche. Everything indicates that the same formula available on the web will be that which will be adopted for the proposed tramway to Quebec.
Thousands of pages
The BAPE has just Tuesday, said Tuesday that commissioners be appointed “at the appropriate time” and that the commission will then prepare a ” schedule of work, the time of the holding of public meetings and the modalities of participation that will apply “. All these details will be announced in the month of August, said the agency.
By then, the BUREAU indicates that the “documentation” on the project can be found ” electronic version “. The only study of the impact of LNG Quebec total of 3568 pages. This is in addition to the exchanges with departments, total of 1335 pages. The summary of 108 pages of the environmental impact study is also available.
The commission of inquiry of the BAPE, which was cancelled in march, in the wake of the measures put in place to curb the pandemic, was headed by two commissioners. They were asked to submit their report and recommendations to the government Legault later than July 15. The hearings were to be held only in the Saguenay — Lac-St-Jean.
Issues and support
The project Energy Saguenay, LNG Quebec, there is a debate about the Saguenay, but it also raises various environmental issues. Gas emissions annual greenhouse related to the export project of natural gas in alberta should reach about 8.5 million tons of greenhouse gas emissions each year, equivalent to the addition of 3.4 million cars on Canada’s roads.
Of the scientific opinions of experts from the government of Quebec and the federal government have also highlighted the potential risks for the recovery of the beluga of the St. Lawrence river, due to the impacts of maritime trade associated with the project. The tankers will sail in the heart of the only marine park in Quebec.
In the case of the project of gas pipeline of 750 km which has to feed the LNG plant Quebec, the impact study is still being developed. The review of the project will be conducted by a commission consisting of the federal and Québec, but to a date that is not yet known. The decision to authorize the construction of the pipeline is only returned to the federal government, since the pipe must cross the territory of two provinces.
The government Legault, who has brought to the defence of the LNG project Quebec, taking up the arguments of the proponents, shows itself to be open to the idea of giving financial support to the pipeline project, but also to that of the liquefaction plant and marine terminal.
“The draft Energy Saguenay represents an economic project major for Québec and the region of Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean “, has responded recently to the Duty of the office of the minister of Economy and Innovation, Pierre Fitzgibbon.
“With the support of other investors, the government could be open to participate in the financing of feasibility studies on the basis of the economic impact very important project for the communities involved and for all of Quebec “, also pointed to his director of communications, Mathieu St-Amand. Quebec repeats, however, that” before becoming involved in the complete funding of a project of several billion dollars, the government will wait for the environmental studies complete and will continue to follow the process of social acceptability of the company “.
In march, we learned that the whole project to export Alberta natural gas, driven by the limited partnership LNG Quebec, had lost a major investor that is an investment fund run by Warren Buffett, who was to inject not less than four billion dollars in the project. Gazoduq and LNG Quebec ensure, however, that their project is still interesting for investors, in a context of energy transition.