Public sector: global repository of the FTQ and more for the handlers

The president of the FTQ Daniel Boyer
May 19, 2020 13h48
Updated at 17h47
Lia Lévesque
The Canadian Press
Quebec and the FTQ are very far from one another, with the new proposal that the station has recently filed to renew the collective agreements in the public sector, including the working conditions of orderlies.
The central trade union, which has 55,000 members in the health, education and public services, has in effect submitted a new comprehensive proposal on Tuesday to the treasury Board, in the hope of unblocking these negotiations in the midst of the crisis of the sars coronavirus.
This comprehensive proposal envisages beautiful and well-salary increases higher for beneficiary attendants as for other employees of the State – as the government wishes.
Thus, the orderlies would receive 12 % increase – which would bring their remuneration, at the top of the scale, the famous $ 25 per hour, often referred to by the prime minister François Legault.
At the present time, they earn 20,55 $ at the first level and up to 22,35 $ the fifth and final level.
When asked about this during his press conference on the situation of the pandemic of coronaviruses, the prime minister was seen as “good news” and “a step in the right direction.” “I’m glad”, he launched.
This proposal of the Federation of workers of Quebec would all of the orderlies, not just those who work in NURSING homes. This therefore also includes orderlies who work in rehabilitation centres, and hospital centres.
Other employees
For all of its members, the FTQ demand for salary increases of 2 % per year, for a three-year contract.
In its latest proposal, Quebec offered to 1.75 %, and 1.75 and 1.5 per cent.
The parties are therefore very distant from one another.
The FTQ also requires that an amount equal to 0.87 % of payroll be dedicated to pay higher increases to the lowest paid employees for the third year of the convention.
“Ready to sign”
In an interview with The canadian Press on Tuesday, the president of the FTQ; and Daniel Boyer, said he is “ready to sign” the collective agreements, if the Board accepts this proposal overall.
“It would be very close to an agreement with the proposal as it is currently. We think that our members would accept it. It is important to understand that our members are not all of the orderlies. We find that this would be correct, in the circumstances. If the Treasury said, yes, we would sign a collective agreement with it,” said Mr. Boyer.
For his part, the prime minister Legault said he is anxious to see “the impact of the increase on the storage of other items”. “It is there that there are still discussions to have, among others”, he added.
The storage of jobs is a kind of classification of all jobs, after they had been evaluated (training, requirements, etc.). More storage is high, the more it command a higher salary. The attendants are in the storage 7, the nurses auxiliary storage 14, for example.
However, the proposal of the FTQ does not lead to”domino effect” on other job titles, anticipated by the first minister, has assured Mr. Boyer.
Additions to the workforce
The overall proposal of the FTQ also provides for improvements to the conditions of the period – a theme dear to Mr. Boyer, who has often claimed that”it adds arm”, since the existing staff is exhausted and overworked.
Mr. Boyer cites the example of “substantive” positions to full-time and part-time, which is equivalent to add staff, “owners” of these positions.
“Already, things were agreed on. This is not the height of what we would like, but given the constraints of time… The talks could continue”, said Mr. Boyer.
After the exit from the crisis of the sars coronavirus, the parties may therefore further discussion on these additions of positions, since”there are budgets associated with it, already,” remarked Mr. Boyer.
The prime minister Legault himself has pointed out several times, and again Tuesday, that budgets had been made available for NURSING homes and job postings… without being filled, because the people were not interested in the working conditions.
Mr. Boyer has said : “it is necessary to develop interesting posts, not from 11h to 19h. People do not want hours broken. If it is part time, ok, but there must be a minimum of hours. It is necessary to give the best schedules, as they are talking of ratios”.