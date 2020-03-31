Pugacheva showed rare photos from Vinokur and modern with Vaikule
March 31, his birthday is celebrated Laima Vaikule and Vladimir Vinokur.
The famous comedian was 72 years, and the singer was 66 years. Because all of the celebrities, as good citizens abide by the quarantine, congratulations from colleagues and friends of lime and Vladimir take in the remote mode.
Vladimir Vinokur and Alla Pugacheva Alla Pugacheva is one of the first to congratulate the birthday. On his page in instagram Alla first published photo with lime, and then with the distiller, accompanied by pictures of congratulatory messages. Since the photos were taken at different times, they are clearly visible, as with age has varied Pugachev.
The photo with the comedian, the singer is still in the body, she has a round face with chubby cheeks and a slight double chin. And here is a picture with lime made recently.
It the Diva after radical cosmetic procedures, is very young, with no visible wrinkles, but there is little known face. However fans have long been accustomed to the updated Pugacheva.
We will remind, some time ago, fans of the singer noticed that Alla is much younger. Since the actress is contraindicated in anesthesia and plastic surgery, fans still wonder how she did it.
