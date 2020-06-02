Purchase of masks: the PQ denounced the lack of preparation of the Quebec
The interim leader of the PQ Pascal Bérubé
June 2, 2020 13h17
Caroline
The Canadian Press
QUÉBEC – Québec has provided masks well after the other, which gives it the status of last class, deplores the interim leader of the Parti québécois (PQ), Pascal Bérubé.
In a press briefing Tuesday, Mr. Bérubé has been harsh criticism towards the national director of public health, Horacio Arruda, and the prime minister François Legault.
He denounced the lack of preparation of the Quebec to deal with the COVID-19. In comparison, he said, the Western provinces started to buy masks as early as January.
“It clearly has not precipitated the purchase of the masks in Quebec, because it was the last”, he said.
“I don’t know why, what is it that explains this lack of preparation, the government of Québec, the public health in the face of what was coming, but clearly it was in the last class for the prediction. It must be said.”
It is only recently that Quebec has strongly recommended the port of the mask to its population, has noticed the head of the parti québecois.
He quoted Dr. Joanne Liu, at the end of the week described as “completely wacky” remarks by Horacio Arruda on the question of the mask at the beginning of the crisis.
Recall that Dr. Arruda spoke first of all of the risk for the person wearing the mask is contaminated, before arguing that certain Quebecers would not have the means to procure, that the question of the mask raised legal issues and that, ultimately, there were not enough masks for everyone.
According to Mr. Bérubé, Quebec “what ifs” and “lost precious time”, especially in Montreal and Laval. “This is major”, he explained.
In addition, Pascal Berube reiterated on Tuesday its request that there should be a greater distinction between the public health and policy, which are “hardly distinguishable”.
He noted the statement of Dr. Arruda to The Press to the effect that he might be allowed the reopening of schools in the Greater Montreal area.
The decision to keep them closed was so political, ” says Dr. Bérubé. “Why didn’t you say that? he asked. It is very important what just happened.”
“I have the impression that the more it goes, the more it becomes policy, then the less the public health.”